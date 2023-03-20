MP: Leopard that attacked elderly in Neemuch forest dies during rescue operation

Jawad: A leopard which was trapped by the forest team on Monday from Jawad forest area in Neemuch district died during the rescue operation. Before this, a leopard attacked one elderly citizen while was taking at the kund (pool) constructed on the outskirts of Singoli village.

Followed by this, the forest team swung into the act and trapped a big cat from Jawad forest region near Jaat gram panchayat area.

Jawad forest region officer Teerthraj Singh confirmed the death of leopard saying that the forest department team reached the spot after they came to know that one leopard attacked an elderly citizen on the outskirt of Singoli village.

Immediately team began searching for the leopard, the animal was scared due to the commotion of the villagers.

A special rescue team was also called and with the help of the villagers, the staff of the Forest Department caught the leopard, but after some time the leopard died.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained and the actual reason behind the death will come out only after the post-mortem.

Elderly man injured in Leopard attack

Earlier in the morning, resident Jagdishchandra Dhakad was seriously injured after he was attacked by a leopard while he was taking a bath at the kund (pool) constructed on the outskirts of Singoli village.

After the incident, he was immediately taken to the Neemuch hospital, where doctors started treatment and declared his condition to be stable and out of danger.

Dhakad’s family members informed that as per his daily routine, he moved out of the house between 7 am and 8 am to take bath at the Kund situated at Amba Mahadev temple complex on the outskirts of the village.

While he was taking the bath, big attacked him. Villagers who were present nearby shooed away the wild animal. They took Jagdishchandra out of the pool and took him to the primary health centre in the village, where doctors referred him to Neemuch District Hospital as he had some deep cuts.