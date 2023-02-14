Indore: Lecture series on G20 at DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A lecture series on ‘Engaging Young Minds’ was held at DAVV auditorium on Monday to inform students about G20 and its activities and importance.

Mohan Yadav, minister of higher education Madhya Pradesh, PK Singh, director, IIM Trichi, Guillaume Gruere, head, Agricultural and Resource, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Sachin Chaturvedi DG RIS New Delhi, and Swatantra Singh, member secretary MPPSC chaired the discussion and lecture series along with Renu Jain, vice-chancellor, DAVV.

“The G-20 is continuously evolving. It accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of global trade, and has 2/3 of the world’s population, and all these are linked to a thread called nurturing the young minds with important topics.” Said Renu Jain

Swatantra Singh, said, “It is a historic and unprecedented value representation of the nation being held with the theme of ‘One earth, one family, and one future.’ Youths should follow the event with its every footnote because it is a unique opportunity with a profound responsibility.”

PK Singh said “Unless you invest daily you cannot accept to grow and illuminate yourself. Unity has power and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)