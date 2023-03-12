Indore: Law students continue protest seeking VC’s resignation

First year law students study at the dharna site on UTD campus on Sunday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seeking DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain’s resignation, students of School of Law continued their protest on Sunday too even as seniors outside the department guided their juniors whose exams are starting on Monday.

“Exams of first year students are starting on Monday but they still came to participate in the ongoing protest which mirrors their commitment and grit to see Jain’s ouster,” said ABVP senior leader Ghanshyam Singh Patel who is leading the protest by the law students.

The senior students were seen guiding the first year students for the exams.

Initially, the students had gone on protest against their head Archana Ranka claiming that she mistreats them.

As the protest entered the third day and their demand was not met, the students changed the goalpost and started demanding the VC’s resignation.

In a sudden development, the VC on Saturday sent Ranka on a forced leave and made chief proctor VB Gupta in-charge of School of Law. She also continued a five-member committee to probe into the allegations of students.

But much before all this was done ABVP along with the protesting students had started seeking resignation of the VC.

“We have prepared a file of memorandums we had given to the VC since she took charge. Largely, she overlooked our demands which were for welfare of students. We don’t want such a VC in office who does not care about interests of students. We request Renu Jain to step down as she has failed to deliver,” Ghanshyam said.