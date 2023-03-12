Indore: Lesser registrations; NTA extends deadline to apply for CUET (UG) till March 30

Representative Image | NTA

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As expected, National Testing Agency has extended the deadline to apply for the common university entrance test (CUET) from March 12 to March 30.

CUET is a gateway to undergraduate programmes offered by 46 central universities and more than 140 other state, deemed and private universities across the country.

Three government-run universities from Madhya Pradesh viz Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Barkatullah University and Vikram University are also participating in the CUET (UG).

“Many new educational institutions have also joined CUET (UG) – 2023 (of late). In order to ensure that more options are available to the applicants for choosing courses/programmes of various newly added institutions from all over the country, it has been decided to extend the online application form for the CUET (UG) – 2023 (till March 30,” reads a public notice issued by NTA.

“Those candidates who have already submitted their application form successfully are also eligible to choose more subjects, courses from the institutions. The candidates who have already selected 10 subjects, can also replace/remove their earlier chosen subjects. However, additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects has to be paid by the candidate,” the public notice reads.

The NTA stated that the city of exams will be announced on April 30.

An extension in the registration deadline was expected as a very less number of students have applied for CUET (UG) so far as students are busy writing their CBSE Class 12th exams.

Most of them are likely to register for CUET (UG) after their exams are over.

DAVV, which had also participated in the maiden CUET held last year, is going to admit students in 23 of its after-school courses on the basis of CUET scores.

A total of 189 universities including 46 central universities, 34 state universities, 25 deemed universities and 84 private universities are participating in CUET.