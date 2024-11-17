Indore Launches Piezometer Installation Project To Monitor Groundwater Levels Across 23 Locations

Piezometer | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a step aimed at groundwater conservation and management, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma inaugurated drilling work for the installation of piezometers under the Public Investment Board (PIB) project on Saturday. The ceremony was held at Regional Park, marking the beginning of the project aimed at real-time groundwater monitoring.

The Central Ground Water Board, North Central Region, Bhopal, under the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Conservation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, is spearheading the initiative. This project includes the installation of Digital Water Level Recorders (DWLR) at 23 selected locations across the city.

Additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia said that 23 strategic locations have been identified for the installation of piezometers. The localities includes Pragati Vihar Bicholi Hapsi Road, Sampath Hills Garden, Bhuri Tekri, Agriculture College, Gandhi Hall, Kila Maidan (Old GDC College), City Forest Panchsheel Nagar, Lal Bagh Palace, Municipal Corporation Premises, MSME Pologround Industrial Area-1, MSME Pologround Industrial Area-2, Panchvati Colony Talavali Chanda, Niranjanpur Khalsa Chowk, Anand Mohan Mathur Garden, Bardri Near Arvindo Hospital, Regional Park, Kasturbagram Ralamandal, Azad Nagar Zone 18, Savaner Road Industry Area Side-1, Savaner Road Industry Area Side-2, Mahalakshmi Nagar Garden Nariman Road, Subhash Nagar Pardesipura and Chandan Nagar Sirpur Lake Garden.

Water works in charge Abhishek Sharma Bablu highlighted the importance of piezometers in enabling continuous groundwater monitoring helping authorities better manage this critical resource.