 Indore Launches Piezometer Installation Project To Monitor Groundwater Levels Across 23 Locations
Indore Launches Piezometer Installation Project To Monitor Groundwater Levels Across 23 Locations

The ceremony was held at Regional Park, marking the beginning of the project aimed at real-time groundwater monitoring.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 02:54 AM IST
article-image
Piezometer | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a step aimed at groundwater conservation and management, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma inaugurated drilling work for the installation of piezometers under the Public Investment Board (PIB) project on Saturday. The ceremony was held at Regional Park, marking the beginning of the project aimed at real-time groundwater monitoring.   

The Central Ground Water Board, North Central Region, Bhopal, under the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Conservation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, is spearheading the initiative. This project includes the installation of Digital Water Level Recorders (DWLR) at 23 selected locations across the city.   

MP Has Immense Possibilities In Trade & Investment, Says, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia said that 23 strategic locations have been identified for the installation of piezometers. The localities includes Pragati Vihar Bicholi Hapsi Road, Sampath Hills Garden, Bhuri Tekri, Agriculture College, Gandhi Hall, Kila Maidan (Old GDC College), City Forest Panchsheel Nagar, Lal Bagh Palace, Municipal Corporation Premises, MSME Pologround Industrial Area-1, MSME Pologround Industrial Area-2, Panchvati Colony Talavali Chanda, Niranjanpur Khalsa Chowk, Anand Mohan Mathur Garden, Bardri Near Arvindo Hospital, Regional Park, Kasturbagram Ralamandal, Azad Nagar Zone 18, Savaner Road Industry Area Side-1, Savaner Road Industry Area Side-2, Mahalakshmi Nagar Garden Nariman Road, Subhash Nagar Pardesipura and Chandan Nagar Sirpur Lake Garden.  

Water works in charge Abhishek Sharma Bablu highlighted the importance of piezometers in enabling continuous groundwater monitoring helping authorities better manage this critical resource.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Former API Dr Vishal Mane Enters Belapur Race As Independent Candidate
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Takes Stand For Eisha Singh’s Friendship, Questions Digvijay Rathee & Rajat Dalal
Mumbai: BMC Begins Soil Testing For ₹1,330 Crore, 5.6 Km Elevated Corridor Linking Eastern Freeway To Grant Road
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Temporary Traffic Restrictions In Navi Mumbai To Ensure Smooth Election Process; Check Details
Telangana Man Arrested For Duping Indore Woman In ₹12 Lakh Cyber Fraud; Second Arrest In Ongoing...

Western Railways Adds Extra Coaches To 12 Trains From Indore To Ease Festive Rush

Indian Army & IIT Indore Sign MoU To Drive Innovation In Defence Technologies

Timber Trader Dies By Suicide, Accuses Former Associate & Family Of Blackmail In Viral Video; Jumps...

