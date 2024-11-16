MP Has Immense Possibilities In Trade & Investment, Says, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is having immense possibilities in trade and investment. The state is inviting people of other states and countries to do investment, said Yadav Yadav while addressing a programme organised to mark the Installation ceremony of Trade Commissioner of India Commonwealth Trade Council, Piyush Tiwari on International Tolerance Day on Friday.

The representatives of many commonwealth countries attended the programme. To provide fillip to the vision of PM Narendra Modi in turning the country into the third biggest economy of the world, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to double its economy in five years, said Yadav. He even assured that the target could be achieved within three years.

Shedding light over how India made the other countries of world to look towards it through its progress and tolerance capacity and cooperative nature, The CM said that during the Covid period, many countries might have taken the path of trade but India provided free doses of corona vaccine to its 100 crores people and even helped other needy countries. Now such is the scenario that some nations want to have a person like PM Narendra Modi to change their fortunes.

Talking about India and its tolerance, he said that when Parsis failed to get shelter in other countries of the world, they turned towards India and the same is the case with Jews. He emphasized about the growing trade power of India saying that once Britian had entered India through the medium of trade and ruled the nation but now it stands behind India in terms of trade.

There was a time when foreign countries used to mock India’s inability in various sectors but now they are left bemused as India has made progress in all the fields including technology, said the Chief Minister. The digital payment system of the country has left foreign countries astonished, he added.