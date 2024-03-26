Indore: Last Pillar Work To Be Over Soon

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last pillar of the metro track from Gandhi Nagar to ISBT at Lav Kush Square, whose piling work is being done by the contractor of the Rail Vikas Nigam will be completed by April. Whereas, all work of Gandhinagar Station has already been done and it is ready. However, on Super Corridor station Number 6 work of installing shed is going on. At Super corridor station no 5 shed has been installed on platform but side panels remain to be installed.

Construction of entry and exit roads is pending. At Super corridor station no 4 a shed has been installed on platform. Construction of entry and exit roads is pending. At Super corridor station no. 3 shed has been installed on platform. An entry and exit route is yet to be built. Underground water tank is under construction. Work of laying girder and construction of station has started on Super corridor station no. 2. On Super corridor station no. 1 shed work of the platform has started. At Bhawrasala station construction work of ACC block for platform construction will start soon. At MR-10 station girder is yet to be installed on pier for platform construction. At ISBT station work of installing ACC block along with laying of girder is still pending.

Metro At A GLANCE

Corridor: 32.3 kilometres

Elevated Metro: 22.7 kilometres

Underground Metro: 8.8 kilometres

Total expenditure: Rs 7,501 crore

Total Metro Stations: 28

Underground Station: 7

Elevated Stations: 21

Passengers: After completion, an estimated 7 lakh passengers will travel every day.