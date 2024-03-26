Indore: West Discom To Review Power Arrangements At All 18,000 Booths In Malwa-Nimar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company will make adequate arrangements for electricity at the booths of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13 in all 15 districts in compliance with the order of the Election Commission of India.

The electricity arrangements will be reviewed at each booth so that the order of the EC can be adhered to. West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that there are about 18,000 booths in all 15 districts of the company area, of which around 10,500 booths are in eight districts in Indore division and about 7,500 booths are in seven districts in Ujjain division. The highest number of booths in the company area is (about 2,500 booths) in Indore district.

Tomar said that the superintending engineers of all 15 districts have been directed to remain in constant touch with the District Election Officer and review the electricity at the booths.

Tomar stated that temporary connections will be provided at new booths and other selected booths where there is no permanent electricity connection. Preliminary information has been received about issuing temporary connections at about 1,000 booths in the company area.

The MD said that the training centres for election work, election offices, polling material supply centres etc. have also been asked to be reviewed and special arrangements have been asked to be made at these places in view of compliance with the orders of the Election Commission of India.

Arrangements for Vidisha, Betul also

Tomar said that the booths of Harsud area of ??Khandwa district fall under Betul Lok Sabha (polling on 26 April) limits. Similarly, the booths of Khategaon area of ??Dewas district fall under Vidisha Lok Sabha (polling on 7 May). In such a situation, there will be separate electricity arrangements according to the polling date of other Lok Sabha constituencies related to these districts also.