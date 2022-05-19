Indore: Lab gives false blood report, complaint made to the ADM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Issuing of a totally false report of blood lipid profile by a leading pathology laboratory, Sodani Diagnostic Clinic, a unit of Sodani Hospitals and Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd, came to light on Wednesday. In this regard, a complaint has been filed with ADM Abhay Bedekar’s office.

The case involves Ramesh Khandelwal, president of the Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The leading businessman of the city said, “I got the test of blood lipid profile done at Sodani Diagnostic Clinic, located at Sanrachana Avenue, Scheme No. 54, on Wednesday morning. In the report given later in the day, my LDL cholesterol value was shown as –8.30 (minus) and VLDL cholesterol value was shown as 126.20. With these values, any patient would have a very high risk of heart attack; in fact, it’ll be difficult for him to survive.”

Khandelwal said that Sodani Diagnostic Clinic is an accredited laboratory and extremely expensive too. He said that, on the basis of such type of report, if a patient is given treatment by the doctor concerned, it may cause a big risk to his or her life. He added that he was quite shocked to see the findings in the report. When he tried to talk to the laboratory staff, they either ignored him, or asked him to talk to some other person instead of giving the correct answers. Despite the case being brought to the notice of the laboratory owner, Dr Rajendra Sodani, he did not talk to me.

Khandelwal said, “I’ve lodged a complaint against the laboratory with ADM Abhay Bedekar. I’ve submitted to him that this kind of terrible mistake has been done by the laboratory in the past too. That time, Dr Rajendra Sodani, himself, had apologised and assured people that such mistakes wouldn’t repeated.” Khandelwal has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Antique collection displayed at My Own Collection exhibition

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 01:20 AM IST