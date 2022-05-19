Bhopal: Antique collection displayed at My Own Collection exhibition

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Participants showcased their antique and rare collection under an exhibition, My Own Collection, at Regional Science Centre on Wednesday after a gap of two years.

Mannan Ahmed Hashmi, who has been exhibiting his collections, told Free Press that he is elated to display his collections in the exhibition after two years. Do saal se to hamari ichchha hi khatam ho gayi thi collection karne ki. Exhibition gives us energy, he added.

Former ASI superintending archaeologist Narayan Vyas from Bhopal said that online exhibition lacked charm.

Vyas displayed the soil collected from 50 places where freedom fighters were born or were martyred. The exhibits included soil collected from birth place of Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandrashekhar Azad, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Rani Laxmibai, Tatya Tope, Anantlal Vyas and Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar.

I have collected soil from 75 places where freedom fighters were born or were martyred but displayed 50 here, he remarked. He also displayed bricks of the British period made in 1931, 1943 and 1924.

Another participant OP Kushwaha and his son Gajendra displayed paintings of MP's historical monuments and rock paintings using brass wire. They also displayed sculptures made of teak wood.

The exhibition is part third-day of five-day event organised to mark International Museum Day. As many as 47 collectors from Bhopal and adjoining districts participated with their unique collection including prehistoric tools, coins, match boxes, postal stamps, paintings etc.

The concluding function was organised. Regional Director (Central), Archaeological Survey of India, Bhopal, Praveen Kumar Mishra, was the chief guest. He felicitated collectors with trophies and certificates.

