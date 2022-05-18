Bhopal: Today is historic day and I am overwhelmed, Satyamev Jayate, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thanking the Supreme Court for its judgement allowing ensuing local bodies polls with OBC reservation chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday 'finally truth has won and it is proved that truth cannot be defeated'.

"I salute the Hon'ble Supreme Court, this is what we had said that we want elections but with OBC reservation", said the CM.

He said Congress had committed a sin. Elections were already going to be held with OBC reservation but only Congress people moved the Supreme Court due to which it was decided (by the apex court) that elections should be held without OBC reservation.

Chouhan said, "We made every effort and left no stone unturned for the Triple test. We constituted the OBC commission which toured the entire state, collected facts, conducted a comprehensive survey and submitted the report to the Hon'ble Supreme Court on the basis of those facts."

"Then the Hon'ble Supreme Court asked for the report of how the survey would be done local body wise. We prepared the body wise report and presented that report in the Supreme Court", added the CM.

He said Congressmen were celebrating that now there would be no reservation for OBC and BJP would be cornered.

"Even when we went to the Supreme Court for modification (of the SC order) Congress' friends said "It can't happen now". They were not bothered about the OBC reservation. They were only celebrating the occasion that BJP would stand in the dock. But today I am satisfied that the Supreme Court has decided to conduct elections with OBC reservation. We welcome the decision", said Chouhan.

He said those who had conspired were defeated. Now the elections would be conducted with full joy with OBC reservation. "Now we are going to the election field", he added.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:50 PM IST