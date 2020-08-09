Indore: Kolkata man duped of Rs 20 Lakh by advisory firm

Indore: A man from Kolkata was duped of Rs 20 lakh by some persons in the name of doubling his money in less time. The accused posing as the officials from an advisory company had contacted the complainant a few months ago and received Rs 15 lakh from him. They extracted an additional Rs 5 lakh from him after threatening him in a hotel where he stayed in the city. The accused are yet to be arrested.

Tirthankar Ghosh, a resident of Santoshpur Kolkata had lodged a complaint with the police that he was contacted by one Sudhir Upadhyay, a resident of Hukmakhedi area in the city and others in June. The accused had introduced themselves as the officials from an advisory company and assured him that they can help him double the money in less time. After gaining his trust, the accused received Rs 15 lakh from Ghosh in their bank account. Since then, the complainant was in contact with the accused.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said that the accused made a phone call to Ghosh and called him to the city saying that his money is doubled and he can receive the double amount. Then, Ghosh came to the city and stayed in a hotel in Rajendra Nagar area where the accused reached and took 5 lakh more from him after threatening him.

The police have registered a case under section 420, 406, 384, 386 of the IPC against Sudhir Upadhyay and his two accomplices.