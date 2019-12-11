Indore: Kingpin of robbers’ gang arrested

Indore: The kingpin of the robbery case in two flats in Annapurna area was arrested by police, after his two accomplices, who had been arrested earlier, disclosed his identity.

According to police, they had already arrested Kailash Chintaman Morey of Kandivali (west) Mumbai and Ajay Pratap Katwale of Devpur, Dhule from Manpur.

During interrogation, the duo said that Anklesh Sonar, 34, of Dhule, Maharashtra was the mastermind of the gang. He used to provide them with the targets and also financed them.

Based on information provided by the duo, police arrested Anklesh from Dhule. So far, police have recovered about 450 grams of gold ornaments from them. More people might be involved in the gang, police said.