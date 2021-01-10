Indore: Killer Avian ‘flu over’ pigeon nest, 3 killed

Indore

Avian influenza H5N8 commonly known as bird flu possibly spread to pigeons as three were reported suddenly dead in Indore district on Sunday. Further, 1 duck was also reported dead. Overall, official figures of birds dying from bird flu in Indore inched closer to 300 and were recorded at 290 on Sunday.

About 14 crows were recorded dead on Sunday in the district.

Dr Pramod Sharma, deputy director of veterinary department, said, “We have begun adding medicine to water in areas where birds are usually seen in flocks in Indore to at least control the spread by water.”

Medicine is being added to water at Regal Square, Nehru Park, SP office and Pattar Godam area. These are the areas, where birds are regularly being fed and hence, large flocks are seen on a regular day.

A kingfisher was also reported dead in Beejli Nagar, but not confirmed for bird flu.

DOOR-TO-DOOR SURVEY

Amid increasing numbers of birds across the state due to avian influenza (H5N8), the health department continued the door-to-door survey in the Daly College area on Sunday.

Health activists have surveyed 39362 people living in 8050 houses. Fortunately, the survey team found only 52 people suffering from cough and cold, and no patient with symptoms of avian influenza was found.

The department has been targeting a survey about 70,000 people living in one kilometer area by keeping Daly College as the radius.

According to survey in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, “Out of 52 patients of cough and cold, three were found positive for COVID-19. These patients were kept in home isolation.”

He added that no one was found with the symptoms of bird flu or avian influenza. The survey will be continued for the next few days as we will try to reach every house in the area.

+box

//Surveyed people in the area

Date No. of houses No. of persons

Jan 2 501 2609

Jan 3 1364 6457

Jan 4 1024 4369