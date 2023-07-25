Indore: Kidnapped Vegetable Trader Rescued

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A vegetable trader of Choithram Mandi living in Khajrana area, who was abducted by a group on Sunday night, was rescued from Bhopal late on Monday night, police said.

According to Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma, Syed Parveen complained that Salahuddin Sheikh, the guard of the colony, came to her at around 12.30 on Monday and told her that her husband Irshad had been abducted in a white coloured car by four to five people.

Dispute Over Repaying ₹2.30 Lakh

TI Verma said that Irshad had been abducted as he had a dispute over repaying Rs 2.30 lakh to his kidnappers. The prime accused had lent him the money and was now demanding it back.

TI Verma said the cameras were not functioning at the spot where the kidnapping incident took place. After the kidnapping, Irshad was taken in a car towards Ring Road and he was assaulted by the accused. Police traced the car through cameras and contacted the accused.

Irshad said that after police contacted the accused they left him at a place near Bhopal and fled from the place.

Irshad Has Wholesale Business Of Fruits

Irshad is a resident of Nishatpura Hari Mazar Housing Board of Bhopal, where he had a wholesale business of fruits. They came to live in the Khajrana area a year back. Irshad has already started a vegetable business in Choithram Mandi. He has a shop by the name of Pakija & Sons. Irshad has been married for almost a year and a half. He also has a daughter.