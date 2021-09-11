​Indore: Khandelwal & Sureka again elected prez & gen secy

Indore

Veteran business Ramesh Khandelwal and Sushil Sureka were again elected president and general secretary of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The elections were held unanimously at the annual general meeting of the

Chamber held at Hindi Sahitya Samiti. In the meeting over 70 members took part.

Ahilya Chamber is the apex and oldest representative body of traders of the city, which has over 80 different traders' associations as a member.

In the AGM, senior trader Anil Bhandari said the pandemic is not over yet, so we still need to remain alert. He said many people are not taking the vaccine and asked the association to start an awareness campaign for all their members, their family and staff.

The meeting was addressed by Hansraj Jain, Govind Agarwal, Ishak Chaudhary, Naeem Palwala, Sanjay Goyal, Parmanand Valecha among others.

