Indore: Karsevaks, Malwa Province Workers To Go To Ayodhya Tomorrow

Ayodhya Dham Junction |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Selected workers and karsevaks of various organisations of Malwa Prant are going to Ayodhya to have darshan of the Ram Lalla in the newly built grand Ram Temple on Sunday.

For this, special arrangements are made by the railways to run ‘Aastha-Special-Train’. In this, 1,450 workers of 23 organisations including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) from 18 districts of Malwa province are going.

On February 4, the train will depart from the city at 4:15 pm from platform number 6 and after stopping at Ujjain, Nagda and Ratlam, it will go to Ayodhya via Jhansi-Kanpur-Lucknow with the workers of there also. The train will reach Ayodhya at 5:30 pm on February 5, where arrangement for everyone's stay at Kar Sevak Puram is made by the Uttar Pradesh government and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. All workers will take special darshan by participating in the Mangal Aarti at the newly-constructed Ram temple on February 6 at 6:00 am. The same train will depart at 5:30 pm on February 6 and reach Ujjain at 4:30 pm and on February 7 it will reach the city at 7:30 pm. All workers along with their group will perform bhajan-kirtan while playing drums and manjire during the entire journey.

Girdharilal Kumawat and Manish Neem are in-charge of the journey. Special decoration of the train is being done by Seva Bharti in collaboration with The Railways. They are arranging stage etc at the railway station itself. Similarly, arrangements have been made for Ayodhya darshan of workers.