Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

On the occasion of International Tiger Day on Friday, Tiger Feeding Show will be organised at the city zoo in which tigers will be fed in front of the public. There will also be a quiz competition.

After this, an awareness session will also be organised for the people where information about tigers in general and those living in the Indore zoo, will be given.

This event will be organized by ARPF (Animal Rehabilitation and Protection Front).