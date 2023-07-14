Indore: Kalyan Jain Passes Away At 88 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Well-known socialist leader, Kalyan Jain, passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 88. His last rites were performed at the Panchkuiya Mukti Dham at 4:30 pm.

Jain was associated with the socialist movement and was a well respected figure across political parties and had close relations with top national socialist leaders like George Fernandez, Mulayam Singh Yadav and others.

Despite his illness he remained politically active, taking part in various protests and dharnas for the cause of the people. The former MP went to jail during the emergency in 1975.

Two years later in 1977, he contested Lok Sabha elections from the United Front and won. He was the second non-Congress leader after Homi Daji to become a Member of Parliament. Earlier in 1967, he also served as an MLA.