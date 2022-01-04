Indore: Kailash Vijayvargiya urges liberal approach towards seers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid a political slugfest over the arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Kalicharan for allegedly using derogatory language against Mahatma Gandhi, senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Monday, called for “a bit of a liberal approach” towards seers. “I feel no one should make inappropriate statements against saints. Guarded language should be used regarding them,” the senior BJP leader told reporters when asked about the sharp remarks made by Congress leaders against Kalicharan.

“One needs to have a bit of a liberal (approach) towards seers,” Vijayvargiya said without naming Kalicharan.

He slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and Left parties, saying, “They’ve patted the people who raised anti-national slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde honge, Inshallah, Inshallah’.”

“You all (Opposition) patted the back of those who talk of splitting India, and, if someone speaks out his heart, then his right to speak isn’t safeguarded,” the BJP leader said. Taking a dig at the Opposition, Vijayvargiya said different parameters were being set for different people according to political convenience.

Notably, a Raipur police team had arrested Kalicharan Maharaj, alias Abhijeet Dhananjay Sarag, on Thursday from a rented room near Bageshwar Dham, about 25 km from Khajuraho town in Madhya Pradesh.

He was booked by the Tikrapara police station on December 26 under Section 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and Section 294 (obscene acts) here for allegedly using derogatory words against Gandhi. Later, the police added Section 124 A (sedition) and four other sections of the IPC in the case.

On Monday, a sessions court in Raipur rejected the bail plea of Kalicharan.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:07 AM IST