FPJ Legal: Raipur court rejects bail plea of Kalicharan Maharaj

In a recent move, the bail plea of ​​Kalicharan Maharaj, who is in jail for making abusive remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, has once again been rejected by the Raipur court on Monday. He has been remanded to judicial custody until January 13 upon his arrest.

After this, his lawyers have said that they will move to the HC and will file another bail petition.

Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj made indecent remarks on Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament of Religions held in Raipur. Following the remarks made on January 26, an FIR was registered against Kalicharan at the Raipur police station, after which he was arrested from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh.

An FIR was filed as per a complaint by Congress Leader Pramid Dubey that Kalicharan in a ‘Dharam Sansad’ on 25-26 December in Raipur is alleged of derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi in his speech and “promoting tensions between different communities”. Days after, the Chhattisgarh Police arrested Kalicharan from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

In the same event, Kalicharan had saluted his assassin, Nathuram Godse, while making indecent remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, after which there was a political uproar.

