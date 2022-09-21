Indore: Job fair on September 23 at Pologround

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day small employment fair is being organised by the District Employment Office in the district. The job fair will be organised on 23rd September 2022 (Friday) from 10:30 am to 03 pm at District Employment Office Complex (near District Industry Centre-DIC) at Pologround.

District Employment Office and Deputy Director PS Mandloi informed that many reputed private sector companies like AICTSL (Purple), Lotus Electronics, Amay Enterprises, Flipkart and Deccan Techno, Insta Connect etc. will participate in the fair. Through the fair youths will be selected for more than 300 different posts. These posts include Sales Executive, Technician, Telecaller, Team Leader, Delivery Boy, Operator and Heavy Driver etc. In order to provide employment at an attractive salary, the representatives of all the companies will select candidates initially after the interview.

In the fair, applicants of 18 to 35 years age who have passed from 10th to post-graduation in any subject and I.T.I. in the disciplines like welder, electrician, etc. can apply for the post of drivers, fifth pass candidates can also apply for them. Heavy licence is mandatory. Applicants can get employment according to qualification by participating in the fair for the above posts. Applicants participating in the employment fair must bring along with the certificates of all their educational qualifications, copies of bio-data and photocopies of certificates of other certificates such as Aadhar card etc. It will be mandatory for the applicants participating in the fair to wear a mask by following the Covid rules.