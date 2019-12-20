Indore: Jilted youth makes fake profile of girlfriend to defame her

Indore: The Cyber Cell arrested a youth on Friday for making a girl’s fake profile by using her photograph and labeling her as a call girl.

According to SP (Cyber Cell) Jitendra Singh, they had received a complaint in May this year in which she said that someone had made her profile using her picture under the name Raj Singh. The profile had her mobile number and had depicted her as a call girl. The profile had been uploaded in the social media.

Police found that Pankaj Nehra of Rajasthan was operating the fake account and arrested him. During interrogation he told police that he knew the victim for the past two years. Earlier, he was in a relationship with her, but later they parted and the girl stated dating someone else.

“I wanted to take revenge against her for dumping me and that is why I created her fake profile to defame her,” Pankaj told the police.