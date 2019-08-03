Indore: JEE Main 2020 application process to start from Sept 1

Indore: Dreaming of studying in IITs? Gear up, as National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the schedule for JEE Main 2020 this month. As per schedule followed by NTA in 2019, JEE Main 2020 application process is expected to begin from September 1, 2019, for January 2020 examinations.

NTA took over the task of conducting JEE Main from Central Board of Secondary Education in 2018. Under NTA, JEE Main will be conducted twice a year, in January and April.

The online applications will be available on the official website. As for April examinations, the applications will be posted on website in February 2020.

JEE Main 2020 will be conducted in January and then in April. January session is termed as first attempt and April session is called the second attempt.

Preparing for JEE

NTA has made content based lectures available on nta.ac.in for JEE Main and NEET UG prep on the official website nta.ac.in. The videos are sourced by IIT professors and subject matter experts.

Students have an option of appearing in either or both of the sessions. The eligibility dates would be as per the April 2020 session. NTA will conduct JEE Main 2020 in computer-based test or CBT format. Also, in case a student wishes to appear for both January and April examinations, the better of the two scores will be considered for determination of rank.

UP JEE registration process begins

Joint Entrance Examination Council has begun the registration process for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2019 from Friday. The candidates can register online on official website. The UPJEE registration is taking place for candidates who were not able to appear for the entrance examination. These candidates can opt for direct admissions from the official website. The direct admission process comprises three rounds. The first round of registration will end on August 4, 2019. The allotment list will be released on August 5, 2019.