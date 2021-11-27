Indore: JEE Advanced 2023; revised syllabus for IIT entrance exam released



Indore

Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced ) will be conducted as per new syllabus from 2023. The syllabus has been released two years in advance on the official website https://jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced is the only entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Through JEE (Advanced), Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.

Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum.

Aspirants must first clear JEE Main and secure their place to attempt JEE Advanced. JEE Main is a screening test for IIT entrance exam and a qualifying exam for admission to NIT+, are eligible to appear in JEE advanced only if they fulfil certain additional conditions related to the academic qualification.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the requirements pertaining to academic qualifications were relaxed this year.

How to download the new syllabus

• Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

• On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “The Revised syllabus to be followed from JEE (Advanced) 2023 is Online. Please check the revised syllabus by Clicking here.”

• Click on “Click here to obtain the revised syllabus to be followed from JEE (Advanced) 2023”

• The syllabus PDF will be displayed on the screen

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 01:13 AM IST