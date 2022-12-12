e-Paper Get App
Indore: Jains protest decision to make Sammed Shikharji a tourist spot

Anand ShivreUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
ANANDSHIVRE
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Jain community took out a silent procession in Rajwada on Sunday to protest against declaring Sammed Shikharji in Jharkhand, as a tourist destination. The site is considered holy by the Jains and is a major centre for pilgrimage.

The protest call was given by the World Jain Organisation. Recently, the Jharkhand government declared Sammed Shikharji a tourist destination, and this move has been opposed by the entire Jain community in India. Protests against this decision are being held all over the country.

President of Digambar Jain Samaj Narendra Ved, and spokesperson Manish Ajmera informed that hundreds of Jains from both Digambar and Shwetambar sects took part in the procession which started from Rajwada and culminated at Regal Crossing in front of the Gandhi statue. The women taking part in the procession were wearing saffron clothes while the men were in white attire.

Heads of various Jain organisations and social groups like Bharat Modi, Narendra Ved, Sanjay Patodi, Ashok Mandlik, the head of World Jain Association JK Jain, Swapnil Jain, Anil Banjal, and Nirmal Patodi took part.

JK Jain read the memorandum in front of Gandhi's statue.

