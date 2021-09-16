Indore: Jains celebrate Dhoop Dashami today

Indore

Under the Paryushan festival of Digambar Jain society in Indore, community members will celebrate the festival of Dhoop Dashami on Thursday, September 16.

On this occasion, attractive Mandal decoration will be set up in various institutes, religious places and some schools.

Jain temples will be lit up with beautiful electrical decorations.

Giving the above information, president of Digambar Jain Samaj Narendra Veda and spokesperson Manish Ajmera said, "On the occasion of Dhoop Dashami, Jain devotees should be able to destroy their inauspicious deeds and attain salvation, with such a feeling that more and more people will be visiting Jinalayas."

They asked devotees to remember the feeling of destroying all the negativity.

On this occasion, the temples in which the Mandal Vidhan based on ten religions made from rice husks is prepared.

The priceless items, the heritage of the temple will also be kept for general darshan on this day. The story of Sugandha Dashami will be also recited in the Jinalayas at night

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 12:44 AM IST