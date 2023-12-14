Indore: Jain Community Organises Vehicle Rally

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Jain community of the city organised a vehicle rally in support of "Save Dharma, Save Tirth" movement, scheduled to take place in Delhi on December 17.

In response to escalating incidents of encroachment on Jain pilgrimage sites across the country by anti-social elements, the World Jain Organisation is initiating the 'Dharma Bachao Teerth Bachao' movement at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 17. In solidarity with this cause, a vehicle rally was organised by the Vishwa Jain Organisation in Indore on Wednesday.

The rally started from Kalani Nagar intersection in the western zone and from Scheme No. 78 in the eastern zone and ended at the Gandhi Statue Regal intersection. Organisation president Mayank Jain, KC Jain, Paras Jain, Akash Jain and Om Patodi requested the people of the society to go to Delhi on Sunday and participate in the programme.

This rally got the support of other organisations like Pulak Jan Chetna Manch, Digambar Jain Social Parliament and thousands of people.

President, Mayank Jain drew the administration's attention, highlighting that Jain pilgrimages such as Girnar, Khandagiri, Udayagiri, Mandargiri and Palitana are facing encroachment by anti-social elements. He urged immediate intervention to liberate these sacred sites from encroachment and advocated strictest punishment for culprits to deter future anti-religious acts.