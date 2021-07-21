Indore: Jagrut Palak Sangh holds meeting with collector, Lalwani

Indore: Collector Manish Singh has ordered to investigate complaints against fee hike by private schools in the district.
On Wednesday, a delegation of Jagrut Palak Sangh held a meeting with MP Shankar Lalwani, collector Manish Singh and District Education Officer (DEO) in-charge in this regard. Despite the orders of administration to the schools for complying with Fee Regulatory Act, many schools have hiked the fees, the delegation told the meeting.
The delegation also demanded the administration to fix tuition fee as per Fee Regulatory Act. Responding to this demand, the collector instructed the incharge District Education Officer to investigate the complaints related to increase in tuition fees and take action.
Advocate Chanchal Gupta and Sachin Maheshwari, president and secretary of Jagrut Palak Sangh, informed that the orders of the court and the government are being violated continuously by the private schools. Fees are being charged by adding all other restricted items. “Complaints were lodged with the collector and the DEO on this regard, but no action was taken till date. So today, we have again raised our demands before the collector in the presence of MP Lalwani and demanded to fix tuition fee as per the provisions of MP Private School Fee Act and the court order,” they said.
Children deprived of online studies
It was told in the meeting that there is a clear order by the court that no child can be deprived of online studies or results due to not being able to deposit the fees on time. Despite this, many children are deprived of studies. Due to this, thousands of children in the city are deprived of their right to education. Along with the child, the parents are also becoming victims of depression and mental harassment.
Suggestions given to collector
Private schools are charging quarterly fee instead of taking monthly fee, so all schools should be ordered to collect monthly fee.
For redressal of grievances of private schools, a separate committee should be formed, in which members from Jagrut Palak Sangh should also be included.
Establish a helpline to redress issues in time.
Orders should be issued that in the absence of fee, not TC should be issued.
In view of the possibility of third wave, schools should not be started.
A permanent District Education Officer should be appointed in the district at the earliest.
