Madhya Pradesh: Palak Mahasangh rejoices SC decision telling private schools to reduce fees for online classes

BHOPAL: Parentsí organisation, Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh has said that their stand has been vindicated with Supreme Court deciding that private schools should reduce their fees for online classes.
The decision came in a petition for private schools in Rajasthan but it will have impact across the country. "We have been saying same things for past one year. We gave representations to government and schools alike but our voices were not given much importance," said Prabodh Pandya, state general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh.
Parents feel that government too had passed some instructions earlier, especially not to raise fees but there are several schools that hiked the fees and have also started realising them from the parents. Implementation of the order is more important.
"In general parents always remain under pressure from schools as they think that going against the school might adversely impact future of their child in studies," said the president of Palak Mahasangh, Kamal Vishwakarma.
The bigger question is that the schools should furnish financial statement every year to the authorities at school education department. Even if it is done, it is a formality only, he added.
Decision of fees depends on the financial statement given by the schools. This is the first step which should be checked by parents and government authorities. "Now when most of the facilities are not being availed by the students, schools should reduce the fee by themselves," said Vishwakarma.