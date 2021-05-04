Madhya Pradesh: Palak Mahasangh rejoices SC decision telling private schools to reduce fees for online classes

BHOPAL: Parentsí organisation, Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh has said that their stand has been vindicated with Supreme Court deciding that private schools should reduce their fees for online classes.

The decision came in a petition for private schools in Rajasthan but it will have impact across the country. "We have been saying same things for past one year. We gave representations to government and schools alike but our voices were not given much importance," said Prabodh Pandya, state general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh.