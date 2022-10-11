e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Jagmohan Verma nominated Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee member for the fourth time

Indore: Jagmohan Verma nominated Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee member for the fourth time

Verma has been nominated as a member of the ZRUCC of the Western Railway since 2000.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jagmohan Verma, a senior BJP leader and expert in railway affairs, has been nominated member of the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) of the Western Railway for the fourth time. MP Shankar Lalwani had recommended his name.

Verma has been nominated as a member of the ZRUCC of the Western Railway since 2000. Lalwani gave the appointment letter to Verma at his office. Ghanshyam Vyas, Vishal Gidwani, Jagdish Verma and such others were present on this occasion. Verma said he would continue to raise the issues of passengers’ interest and development of passengers’ amenities. He said he would also help in early completion of the railway projects of the region.

Read Also
Indore: On dedication of Mahakal Lok, city’s temples, too, decorated
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

World Arthritis Day today; Viral infections, pollution and sedentary lifestyle are triggers

World Arthritis Day today; Viral infections, pollution and sedentary lifestyle are triggers

Indore: Jitu Patwari may go on fast in support of PSC students

Indore: Jitu Patwari may go on fast in support of PSC students

Indore: Tai leads Prime Minister’s welcome at city’s airport

Indore: Tai leads Prime Minister’s welcome at city’s airport

Indore: Now, colleges can directly approach UGC for autonomy

Indore: Now, colleges can directly approach UGC for autonomy

Indore: Another member of mobile phone-snatching gang arrested 

Indore: Another member of mobile phone-snatching gang arrested 