Indore: Jagmohan Verma nominated Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee member for the fourth time

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jagmohan Verma, a senior BJP leader and expert in railway affairs, has been nominated member of the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) of the Western Railway for the fourth time. MP Shankar Lalwani had recommended his name.

Verma has been nominated as a member of the ZRUCC of the Western Railway since 2000. Lalwani gave the appointment letter to Verma at his office. Ghanshyam Vyas, Vishal Gidwani, Jagdish Verma and such others were present on this occasion. Verma said he would continue to raise the issues of passengers’ interest and development of passengers’ amenities. He said he would also help in early completion of the railway projects of the region.