 Indore-Jabalpur Flight Develops Technical Snag; Passengers Had To Remain Seated In Aircraft For 45 Minutes
Later, the passengers were sent by another plane. According to information received from the airport, IndiGo flight number 6E7175 goes to Jabalpur daily at 6:10 am.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
IndiGo flight number 6E7175 developed technical slag at the airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers who came to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport to catch flight for Jabalpur on Wednesday morning had to face trouble. Even after passengers boarded the plane, it remained stationary at the airport for about 45 minutes and could not take off.

Later, the passengers were sent by another plane. According to information received from the airport, IndiGo flight number 6E7175 goes to Jabalpur daily at 6:10 am. For this, the passengers reached the airport on time on Wednesday morning.

According to passengers on board the plane, everything was going well. Boarding was also done on time and the gates of the plane were also closed at 6.58 am. The cabin crew also said that the flight will depart on time.

According to passengers, after the gate was closed, they were waiting for the plane to take off, but the plane remained stationary. About 20 minutes passed while waiting. When some passengers asked the cabin crew, they said that there was some technical problem in the plane. It will take off in some time.

article-image

The air-conditioner of the plane had stopped functioning. Due to which there was a feeling of suffocation. When the passengers got upset, they created a ruckus and asked to be brought down. The passengers kept seated for about 45 minutes.

Later, all passengers were brought back to the terminal. Subsequently, the airline arranged another plane for the passengers to depart.

