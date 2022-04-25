Indore: International Yoga Day preparation program organises at GPO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A rehearsal program was organised in connection with preparation to celebrate International Yoga Day on a large scale at GPO Indore on Monday in parallel to a program held in New Delhi.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister of State for communications of India Devusinh Chouhan, Secretary Postal Department Vineet Pandey and Director General Postal Department Alok Sharma were present in the main event held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

Postmaster General Assistant Director Indore, Omprakash Chauhan informed that in the program all the post offices of the postal department across the country were connected through online broadcast and 100 active sites were directly connected to Talkatora Stadium. Under this, the yoga program was organised at the Regional Office (GPO), Khandwa Division (Maheshwar Ghat) and Ujjain Division (Ghantaghar) of the Postal Department.

Indore Zone was directly linked to the main program. Addressing the program, Minister of Railways, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav and Minister of State Devusinh Chouhan highlighted the importance of Yoga in life. They informed the public about the work done by the Government of India on this subject.

Along with this, they outlined the programs to be done by the Government of India in this regard on June 21. Yoga activities were performed through virtual medium by all the officers and employees of the postal department Indore along with the skilled yoga instructor from TalKatora Stadium.

Postmaster General Brijesh Kumar, Assistant Director Omprakash Chauhan and Superintendent Post Office Praveen Srivastava, other officers and employees of the Postal Department participated in the program organised on the GPO premises in the city. The officers and employees of Rail Postal Services Indore, Ratlam, Sehore and Mandsaur under Indore Postal Zone were connected with the program through virtual medium.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 03:25 PM IST