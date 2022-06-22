Indore: Intermittent rain keeps weather pleasant in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent rain continued throughout the day with varying intensity in different parts of the city on Tuesday. Regional meteorological department officials recorded 10.6 mm rainfall throughout the day with which the total rainfall of the season has reached 65.2 mm (2.56 inches), so far.

Met officials said that the conditions will remain the same for the next couple of days and a good spell of rain will start after June 24.

The rain, which started on Monday night, continued to lash the city intermittently on Tuesday. Citizens woke up to dark clouds and could not see sunshine throughout the day. The drop in day temperature coupled with rain provided relief to the people but there was a rise in humidity.

“The monsoon is active across the state and the conditions will remain the same for the next couple of days,” Met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius, which were 1 degree and 2 degrees below normal, respectively.

The rain also brought smiles to the faces of residents, but mud on the under construction roads at various places posed problems for commuters. However, with the pleasant weather, citizens got enough reasons to go on long drives in the evening.

AQI goes ‘Green’ in city

With the spell of winds and rainfall in the city, the air quality index of the city dropped to 45 on Tuesday which was lowest in the last many days. “AQI level at 45 is good and also shows the green mark in the records. Rainfall has settled the pollutants down and similar conditions would prevail during spells of rainfall in the city,” environmentalist and former chief chemist of MP Pollution Control Board Dr DK Wagela said.

