Indore: Intercity meet of Rotarians held

Indore

Rotary International Dist 3040 under the leadership of District Governor Col Mahendra Mishra organised an intercity meet for members on the subject of Rotary Foundation & Public Image at Hotel Grand Sheraton on Sunday.

Ghanshyam Singh said that the Intercity meeting was attended by more than 150 members and guests. Chief guest and main speaker was Kalyan Banerjee past Rotary International president addressed in the programme that Rotary Foundation is working for the betterment of society at large in the field of health, education and environment. Members should always donate funds to the foundation so that society of the whole world as well as India for uplift of society.

Guest of honour Deepak Agarwal of Rajkot said that Rotarians should share their small stories of fellowship and services with others and try to make actual friends along with virtual ones and work for society's welfare and betterment.

Special guest District Governor of Rotary Dist 3131, Pankaj Shah came to attend the intercity. Lokendra Papalal, Ashok Tated, Nitin Dafaria, Ghanshyam Singh and others members were also present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:10 AM IST