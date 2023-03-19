Indore: Instruments for visually impaired to conduct scientific experiments

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Measuring units and observation is one of the most required skills while conducting experiments, however, how can a blind person conduct scientific experiments? Innovations in science has brought a chance for all those people who which to perform experiments. Dhananjay Gadre, director, Texas Instruments Centre for Embedded Product Design, Netaji Subhas University of Technology at New Delhi has developed instruments for visually impaired people.

The instruments can weight, measure, identify and perform general observatory skills for the people and are equipped with a speaker. The institute has developed over 14 such instruments which can be used for laboratory experiments of physics, chemistry, and biology. These were displayed to the students of Institute of Engineering and Technology at the international conference.

“The instruments can be attached to the weighing machines where they hold the capacity to weigh the chemical or substance kept upon the machine. The instruments are developed in such a manner that they elaborate about the chemicals kept upon the machine. The voice chip can tell the weight, where visually impaired people can hear and perform the laboratory activities with ease,” said, Gadre.

The instruments are being tested by the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT), where they will be testified for 2 months. Gadre said that they have sent 2 sets of each instrument to the Delhi headquarters, where it will be rectified after getting feedbacks from the visually impaired people.

Instruments to identify colours

As for chemistry and biology laboratory experiments, it is important for the observer to know about the colour of their product. The institute has also developed an instrument which can identify the colours of litmus paper. Gadre informed Free Press that a litmus paper needs to be installed in the instrument, where it holds the ability to identify and spell out the colour of the litmus.

A revolutionary step

“If these instruments successfully attain a pass certificate from NCERT, it would be a revolutionary step in the field of laboratory science. The visually impaired people will be able to conduct experiments and excel over the field of science,” said Gadre.