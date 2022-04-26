Indore: Install RWH system till June 15 or pay penalty

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has asked residents of the city to install rainwater harvesting system in their houses and commercial establishments by June 15 or be ready to be penalised.

“Owners will be penalised if rainwater harvesting system is not installed by citizens in their buildings by mid-June,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

She held a review meeting on groundwater conservation on Tuesday.

She directed officials concerned to make sure that all government offices, industries, educational institutes and commercial establishments install rainwater harvesting systems on the terraces of their buildings by June 15.

She said that residents should also be encouraged to install rainwater harvesting systems in their houses.

IMC would slap penalties of up to Rs 5000 on residents if the RWH system is not set up in their houses. The penalty amount will be up to Rs 5 lakh on industrial units.

IMC has set up a target of getting rainwater harvesting system installed in one lakh buildings in the city in the next two months.

The corporation also stated that only treated water can be used for construction works and vehicles' washing. If people were found to be using tube-well water for construction and vehicle washing then their tube-well will be sealed. In those houses where Narmada water is used for construction and vehicle washing their tap connection will be cut.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 01:57 AM IST