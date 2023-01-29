Indore: Inspiring Artworks, Talented Students & Promising Future at Free Press

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students made an array of inspiring artworks in the annual ‘On The Spot’ painting competition organised by the leading English daily of Central India, Free Press, in association with DHL Infrabulls at Free Press premises on Sunday. The event was powered by Indian Oil.

A day of fun, laughter, inspiration and talent was re-created when little stars painted their imaginations at the annual painting competition.

With the world as a canvas, more than 4,000 school children arrived at the venue as early as 9:30 am carrying a variety of colours, crayons, pencils and brushes to paint a new view of the world at the extravaganza. Their motive was to paint their inspiring ideas about development of the city with perfection.

Overwhelming response to Free Press painting competition, more than 4,000 schoolchildren turn up for the mega event

The competition was organised for students of Class I to XII. It was held in three categories: Group A for Class I to III, Group B for Class IV to VII and Group C for Class VIII to XII students.

A band performance by national champion students of Shree Academy School delighted the campus and added a musical twist to the painting competition.

Current trending topics to spark imagination

Group A participants were supposed to fill colours on a sketch of wild animals. Their challenge was to complete and glorify the picture with their colouring technique.

Group B students were asked to choose the theme of the painting from ‘Khelo India’, ‘Cheetah at Kuno National Park’ and ‘Cleanest City Indore’.

Senior students in Group C were supposed to choose the topic from ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Summit’, ‘Metro in Smart City Indore’ and ‘A View of Painting Competition of Free Press’.

Participants gave a preview of art in the future, which looks brighter, articulate and stunningly impressive. They portrayed a new picture of what our city can look like in the coming. The proficient use of colour and design was commendable.

Initially, it was decided that the best three paintings were chosen and awarded prizes in each group. Besides winners in each category, 10 consolation prizes were also given.

Students were entertained with fun filled engaging games throughout the competition.

(From Left) Free Press General Manager Vivek Barve; Chief Manager of Bank of India Amrish Kumar; Marketing Manager of LIC Ajay Kumar; Director of Systematix Akhilesh Khandelwal; Co-owner of Windasa Club & Resort Rahul Sethi; Chairman DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd Santosh Singh; Director In-charge of Free Press Pravin Nagar; Managing Director of Ravi Graphics Suresh Batwal; Managing Director of Gagan Leather House Mukesh Patidar; Director of DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd FC Gupta; and Marketing Head at Windasa Club and Resort Gunjan Nagar |

The proud winners

Group A

Advika Kushwah studying in Class III at SICA School bagged the first place.

Second position was awarded to Sikshan Seeliya, studying Class III at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1.

Rakshit Thakur, a student of Class II at Prestige Public School, won third place award.

Group B

Ankni Kumari studying in Class VII at Army Public School bagged the first place.

Second position was awarded to Rushali Jain, studying Class VI at Shishukunj International School.

Manaswaini Reddy Gottimukkala, a student of Class VI at Golden International School, won third place award.

Group C

Ananya Jajoo studying in Class XII at Shishukunj International School bagged the first place.

Second position was awarded to Rishika Agrawal, studying Class XI at The Emerald Heights International School.

Siya Gupta won third place award. She is a student of Class XI at The Emerald Heights International School.

You matched the beat like a professional

“Our superpower is dancing to every beat. We never miss a chance to dance! Dancing will always be our first love. Dancers don't need wings to fly. We can express ourselves freely at the Free Press.”

- Aadhya Jain & Bhavika Rajpal, Class II & Class III, The Emerald Heights International School

Always on duty

“I am here for my son Tushar Singh Tomar. He is my strength, my brave little boy. Police is not a profession, But a promise of protection. So long as you carry the badge, you must discard self-preservation.”

- Devender Singh Tomar, Police officer

Time to enjoy!

“This is a special Sunday as we get to come here with so many other students. I had a lot of fun. Thanks Free Press!”

- Ankana Bose, Class III A, Laurels International School

Unbiased & Wonderful

“It is a wonderful experience here at Free Press. It is a chance to showcase my talents among all the talented students of Indore.”

Kiwi Soni, Class III Carnations, The Emerald Heights International School

Essential for kids

“This is an essential platform for kids. Our son Mohammad Usmaan is participating here today. Positive social and emotional development is important. This is one such platform that helps a child's self-confidence, empathy, the ability to develop meaningful and lasting friendships and partnerships, and a sense of importance and value to those around him/her.”

- Juhi Ansari and Mohammad Adil

Solve everything with Creativity!

“Creativity allows us to view and solve problems more openly and with innovation. I am combining a mandala with a metro train that will soon be launched in Indore.”

- Chandani Sharma, Class 8, Prestige Public School

Hello from our Judges!

Group A judges

Our judges for Group A were: Madhu Sharma, Br Bodade, Sushila Bodade, Sugandha Jain, Sunder Gurjar, and Ismail Lahari.

Their suggestion: The artworks were impressive. Some students showed a clear sense of art. However, it is always important to complete the artwork. Never leave a picture with white space especially when the task is colouring.

Group B judges

Our judges for Group B were: Dhirendra Mandge, Rajeev Waingankar, Narayan Patidar, Monika Lagoo Solanki, Shekhar Hirekhan, and Rahul Solanki.

Judges said: Group B, i.e. middle-aged children that are group B is the most creative group. Further, using bright colours and combining them without inhibition makes them great artists. Creativity is on peak for this age-group. To do their best, they just need to show more confidence and do what their heart says.

Group C - students do better when the theme is current - they can relate to it.

Our judges for Group C were: Aalok Sharma, Subhash Chouhan, Arun Mourya, and Ankit Hardia.

Judges quoted: In the last ten years, we have seen that all kids are creative and they are always the same. However, people lose creativity with time, because their priorities change. Luckily all the students here were promising, which ensures that artistic future is safe.

A big thanks to our Sponsors!

Free Press organised ‘On The Spot’ painting competition in association with DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd. The event was powered by Indian Oil.

Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, EDCIL, LIC and Mount Index International School, Gagan leather House, Systematix Technologies Pvt Ltd, Computer Shoppe, Decathlon and Ravi Graphics, Index Medical Dental & Nursing College, Balaji Detective & Security Services India Pvt Ltd, Snow City, Simcha Island, Windasa Club & Resort were our associate partners.

Diamond Chips were our gift partners. Big FM is our radio partner.

