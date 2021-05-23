Indore: Injection crunch, gap in shot may lead to drug resistance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the increasing number of cases of mucormycosis (Black Fungus), trouble for people waiting to get the antifungal injections for their loved ones is also increasing. The number of patients admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital has increased over 200 and the number is also increasing in private hospitals as well.

Moreover, patients who didn’t get antifungal injections for the last two days which increased the fear of drug resistance in the treatment of the disease.

Former officer of NCDC Dr Arvind Rai has expressed fear through his tweet stating that gap in giving injections to the patients due to shortage of the same may create havoc as drug resistance can be developed in patients’ body. He suggested that oral medicines should be given to patients if full dose cannot be given.

Many city experts too raised similar concerns by saying that the shortage of oxygen may increase trouble for patients as the gap between the doses is increasing for them.

Meanwhile, Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they are going to receive some doses of the injections by Monday which will be administered to the patients in MY Hospital.

People reached MGM Medical in hope to get injection

Large number of people reached MGM Medical College on Sunday too to get the documents signed by the committee members to get injections for their family members admitted to hospitals to get treatment of mucormycosis.

However, they had to return disappointed as injections were not available at the college and the team couldn’t get their applications signed.

“We have applications of about 180 patients for injections but it is not available with us as well as with the stockists. We couldn’t clear the applications due to shortage of the same,” Dr Dixit added.

Diagnosis of Black Fungus to be started at Maa Ahilya COVID Care Centre

With an aim to start early diagnoses and treatment of patients suffering from mucormycosis, administration has planned to start diagnoses and early treatment of mucormycosis at Maa Ahilya COVID Care Centre from Monday.

A dental chair as well as other equipment was sent there by the dental and ENT associations to the centre.

“We will start diagnoses and early treatment of mucormycosis by screening the post covid patients at the centre. We have received some equipment and some experts from across the city will also join us in the same,” nodal officer Dr Anil Dongre said.

He added that the patients will be called on the basis of online appointment for the check-up.

12 patients to get discharged

About 12-15 patients will be discharged from MY Hospital on Monday. These patients were admitted with mucormycosis and their disease was at the early stage which was treated through oral tablets.

“We will discharge these patients from the hospital on Monday,” Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.