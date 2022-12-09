Indore: Industries to comply with EPR guidelines of NGT

Representative Image | Pexel

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The industries have decided to comply with the "Extended Producer Responsibility" (EPR) guidelines set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). To discuss the problems related to the pollution department of the plastic industries, a meeting was organized on Thursday in the presence of Shrinivas Dwivedi and Sunil Jain, regional officers of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board in the office of the Association of industries of MP (AIMP) on Thursday. AIMP president Yogesh Mehta said the industries will complete the mandatory process of EPR registration on the guidelines of NGT.

For this, a camp will be organised at AIMP office soon for the convenience of the industries with the help of the pollution department. Apart from this, the industries will be instructed not to let their water stream into the Kanh river, so that Kshipra river can also remain pollution-free thus allowing the campaign to purify the (Kshipra) river to be successful.

Mehta said according to the guidelines of NGT, the department has laid down strict instructions to see that the industries’ dirty water doesn’t flow into the Kanh river, or else strict action would be taken further these units should also make necessary improvement in their works. The board’s regional officer reminded that the NGT has set strict guidelines and it is necessary to follow them. The municipal corporation, the pollution department, the CETP body and the association will soon coordinate with all the three agencies to improve the system of supplying industrial water to CETP.

Mehta also said problems related to the industries will be sorted out jointly with the department and for this, the departmental regional officer also assured cooperation and asked the industrialists to contact him directly.

AIMP secretary, Tarun Vyas, Anil Paliwal, president of Plastic Granules Association, Gurvirsingh, secretary, Ruchil Jain Doshi, vice-president Manish Chowdhary, former president Pramod Dafaria, president of Indian Plastpack Forum, Sachin Bansal, secretary Ramkishore Rathi, Harish Bhatia, Harish Nagar, Pramod Jain, Pravin Patni, Siddharth Luk were also present among others in the meeting.