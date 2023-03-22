Indore: Industrialists want new route to Sanwer Road industrial area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The industrialist of Sanwer Road industrial area held a joint meeting followed by an inspection of the area with the Banganga police and highlighted the traffic jams they face, especially in Sector A.

Industrialists want an alternative route passing under the Banganga railway overbridge to deal with the daily jams. At present, big vehicles coming to the industries of the area are causing the jams.

Yogesh Mehta, president of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) said at the meeting that till an alternative route is found to reach Sector A, it will not be possible to improve the situation. He said that earlier also a joint inspection with senior police officials and local administration was carried out, but no lasting solution could be found.

After the meeting, ACP Ajit Singh Chauhan and Banganga police station TI Rajendra Soni along with industrialists inspected the industrial area to find an alternate route.