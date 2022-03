Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh)

An industrial tour was organised for students of Government College, Pithampur by Swami Vivekananda Career Guidance Cell at Liugong Heavy Vehicle company.

Senior professor Dr Vinod Khatri, human resource officer Dr Rohit Jain told the students about the working style of the company, its background, its production and working style of the employees. Mangal Pandey Sanjay Prasad, Arvind Kumar, Dr Anita Malviya and Dr Ritu George were also present.



