Indore: Indore No.1 in state in controlling line loss and generating revenue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The West Discom added another feather in Indore’s cap by becoming No. 1 in decreasing line loss and increasing revenue collection said Discom officials on Saturday. The officials said that power reforms programmes and activities recommended by the Union ministry of power were implemented in all the four major cities of the state—Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur. These cities come in the category of cities with more than 10 lakh population. Indore ranked No. 1 among all the four cities in decreasing line loss and generating revenue collection.

“If we look at the rate of collection of electricity revenues per unit in cash, in Indore, this rate is Rs 6.85 per unit. The rate in Bhopal is Rs 5.85, the rate in Jabalpur is Rs 5.30 and the rate in Gwalior is Rs 4.70 per unit,” said officials.

The average line loss of Indore city is also the lowest in the state (close to 15 per cent), which is considered to be of the best category according to the MP Electricity Regulatory Commission. The power distribution capacity of Indore city is 1,000 MW, but, so far, the maximum demand had reached 600 MW in the city, added officials.

Electricity soon for many new colonies

The power distribution company will start to distribute electricity to colonies near Ujjain Road, Super Corridor, Aurobindo Hospital and stretches where Metro stations are proposed with a panther line which is a monopole connection line instead of the normal line.

Officials said that, right now, work on the new 33 KV panther line is going on fast. The panther line on the monopole will remain in a double circuit, which will serve a multi-purpose function. These lines will supply power to colonies at Super Corridor, a dozen colonies, Bhawrasla area, Lavkush area, area around Arvindo and Ujjain Road area around the proposed Metro station.

More than 20,000 consumers will get high-quality electricity from the panther line.

At end-January, the work of distribution of electricity from this new line will start. More than Rs 17.64 crore is being spent on the work of this 15-kilometre line.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:21 AM IST