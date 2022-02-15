Indore: ​Indore-Jodhpur train short terminated



Indore



Owing to the mega block Railway has short terminated the run of Indore-Jodhpur-Indore train from February 17 to 25.



The mega block is for the doubling of the track between Merta Road and Khangar stations of Merta Road-Jodhpur section of Jodhpur Railway Division. This will affect the movement of the trains.

Therefore, train No. 12466 Jodhpur-Indore Express will be short terminated between Jodhpur to Jaipur from February 18 to 25. It will run only between Jaipur to Indore. Similarly, train no. 12465 Indore-Jodhpur Express will be short terminated between Jaipur to Jodhpur from February 17 to 24 and during this period the train will be run only between Indore to Jaipur and will remain cancelled between Jaipur to Jodhpur.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:35 AM IST