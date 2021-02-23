Indore: Indore-Ajmer train soon, assures railway after quazi submits memorandum

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The western railway has assured to restart trains between Indore and Ajmer soon. Alok Kansal, general manager of western railway, has said that a train between Indore-Ajmer will be started soon.

Kansal gave the assurance to a delegation during his visit to city on Tuesday morning. He was on inspection tour to local railway station. Upon his arrival, general manager of western railway, city qazi Dr Ishrat Ali and MP Shankar Lalwani met him and submitted a memorandum demanding to start regular train from Indore to Ajmer.

City qazi said that eight trains used to run from Indore to Ajmer earlier, which were stopped due to gauge conversion. A link train of six coaches, which connected Ujjain with Bhopal and Jaipur too has been stopped.

As a result, travellers heading to Ajmer face problems. After hearing all the pleas, Kansal said a train will start from Indore to Ajmer soon. Later, taking to media, Kansal said priority will be given to complete railway projects pertaining to city including doubling of Ujjain-Indore section.