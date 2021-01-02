Indore:

The ​c​leanest city of the ​c​ountry​ - Indore -​ is going to get air connectivity​ with God’s own ​c​ountry​ -​ Kerala from January 5. There will be a daily ​flight for Kochi via Chennai from the city.​ ​So far there was no flight from any city of Madhya​ Pradesh to any city of Kerala.

TK Jose, Chairman of Travel Agents​ Federation of India (TAFI) informed on Saturday that IndiGo ​Airlines ​has announced maiden flight from the city ​to Ker​a​la from January 5. It will be operated​ from the city to Kochi, for ​which ​the airline has deployed Airbus-320​ aircraft. The ticket bookings for the flight have also started​ from Saturday. The airline is offering starting fare from Indore to​ Kochi ​at ​Rs 7​,​550 per passenger and Rs 6​,​733 per passenger​ ​from Kochi to Indore.

Jose said that fare is quite high​, therefore we will be requesting IndiGo administration to lower the​ ​fare of both sides. ​"​There was a huge demand from the passengers for​ Kochi flight as a large number of people from Ker​a​la resides ​here.​ In addition, there are also tourists f​rom the state," Jose said.



Schedule of flight



-6E-6195 departure from Indore at 15:30 hours and arrival to Kochi at

19:45 hours.

-6E-6194 departure from Kochi at 10:35 hours and arrival to Indore at

14:50 hours.