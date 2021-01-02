Indore: IndiGo rolling out daily Indore-Kochi ​flight ​via Chennai from​ January 5

Indore:
The cleanest city of the country - Indore - is going to get air connectivity with God’s own country - Kerala from January 5. There will be a daily flight for Kochi via Chennai from the city. So far there was no flight from any city of Madhya Pradesh to any city of Kerala.
TK Jose, Chairman of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) informed on Saturday that IndiGo Airlines has announced maiden flight from the city to Kerala from January 5. It will be operated from the city to Kochi, for which the airline has deployed Airbus-320 aircraft. The ticket bookings for the flight have also started from Saturday. The airline is offering starting fare from Indore to Kochi at Rs 7,550 per passenger and Rs 6,733 per passenger from Kochi to Indore.
Jose said that fare is quite high, therefore we will be requesting IndiGo administration to lower the fare of both sides. "There was a huge demand from the passengers for Kochi flight as a large number of people from Kerala resides here. In addition, there are also tourists from the state," Jose said.
Schedule of flight
-6E-6195 departure from Indore at 15:30 hours and arrival to Kochi at
19:45 hours.
-6E-6194 departure from Kochi at 10:35 hours and arrival to Indore at
14:50 hours.
