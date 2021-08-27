Indore: ​ Indian Army top brass visits MCTE

Mhow (FPNS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and GOC-in-C, ARTRAC Lieutenant General Raj Shukla visited MCTE on 25-26 August. They were briefed on stellar work being done in various

domains including training and technical innovations .

There were detailed strategic discussion to find out a way forward on artificial intelligence, cyber intelligence, electronic warfare, use of GIS, quantum communication and cryptology . Generals encouraged the initiatives taken and innovations done by MCTE. The top brass also interacted with the director and staff of Rastriya Raksha University and appreciated the joint civil-military fusion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:50 AM IST