Indore: Income Tax Delhi, Army Red Pune, Punjab Police, Indian Air Force in semifinals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Income Tax Delhi, Army Red Pune, Punjab Police and Indian Air Force reached into semifinals of the All India Invitational Shanky Hordia Memorial basketball competition being played at the Basketball Stadium on Sunday. During the matches, Madhu Verma, Virender Joshi, Vikas Kaushik got acquainted with the players.

Laxmikant Patel, secretary of the organising committee, said that in the morning session on Monday, there will be a contest for third place. The finals will be held from 3 pm, with prize distribution at 5 pm.

The award distribution will be under the hospitality of Inspector General of BSF Ashok Kumar Yadav, MLA Siddharth Kushwaha, Sukhdev Singh Ghumman and Jai Hardia.