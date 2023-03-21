Indore: Include sickle cell disorders in syllabus, HEIs told

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to inculcate sickle cell disorders into the syllabus.

In a letter addressed to HEIs, UGC stated that sickle cell disorder (SCD) has been brought to its notice by a communication from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“It is given to understand that SCD is a recessive gene disorder that results in severe, lifelong anaemia with potentially life-threatening co-morbidity and mortality. India has the second highest burden of sickle cell disease incidence in the world, with an estimated 30,000-40,000 children born each year with the disorder,” the letter adds.

“It has also been informed that the symptoms can be effectively managed with adequate awareness, counselling and specific therapy. Further, it was opined that SCD awareness at different community levels including school and higher education institutions through a well-drafted educational programme may help combat the SCD,” the letter adds.

The higher education regulator said that higher educational institutions may consider including a chapter on inherited blood disorders/sickle cell, its cause, treatment, inheritance pattern and modes of testing and prevention in the curricula of the relevant courses.

Read Also Indore: Sextortion gang member caught from Rajasthan