Indore: Incidents like Khargone violence sponsored, must be probed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Digvijaya Singh said incidents like the violence in Khargone were sponsored and these must be probed. “Such incidents are completely sponsored and there’s a pattern to it. Some minority community organisations are also involved in it and are ‘playing’ along with the BJP,” he said.

Singh was talking to the media during his visit to the city on Wednesday. He said, “There were no riots in my 10-year tenure as chief minister in the state till 2003. The main reason for this is that we take action against all accused—whether Hindu or Muslim.”

Singh alleged that it was the responsibility of the administration and superintendent of police as they are accountable for such incidents, but no action was taken against them even though they had “failed completely”. The former chief minister also demanded a probe into the incident to find out who had pelted stones, why the route of the rally was changed, and why violence had erupted at five places simultaneously even when a rally of the Raghuvanshi community was concluded peacefully.

Singh also hauled up the government over a speech of BJP leader Kapil Mishra in Bhikangaon and said it was a provocative speech and must be investigated. He added that he always promoted communal harmony, love, peace and non-violence, but FIRs for instigating riots had been filed against him.

“In my tenure as chief minister, no arms—including swords—were allowed at any rally and people had to take a licence for any sharp object more than 3 inches in length. The administration didn’t take any action over arms being waved in the rally at Khargone,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:55 PM IST